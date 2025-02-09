With Ken’s passing Guyana is bereft of one of its greatest talents

Dear Editor,

Ken Corsbie was often called Crosbie who was once the UK Commissioner of Immigration in Guyana who dealt with East Indians. At Saints Ken was my senior, great personality and was head of his House. He was a multi-talented athlete, whose specialty was the hurdles. We witnessed epic battles between himself and his young brother, also a good athlete. It was Ken along with Mark Matthews his soul brother and colleague, Erwin Brewster, Ron Savory, Clairmonte Taitt among others who practised basketball on the Taitt’s lawns. This eventually led to the creation of other teams and the formation of the Basketball League. The all action game became so popular that it ousted volleyball. A practice court was even set up at the Parade Ground.

After graduating from Saints Ken, who also loved keeping plants, worked at the Horticulture Centre of the Botanic Gardens. Being a longtime visitor to the Gardens Ken suggested I should apply. I did in 1951 and am still awaiting an answer. Ken also worked at the Demerara Radio Station along with Wordsworth McAndrew and Ron Savory, all of whom were later granted BBC fellowships to study broadcasting in London.

Ken’s record as actor, performer, keen perception and understanding of word play made him take delight in making others laugh even in a one to one conversation. He reminds me of Nasruddin the Sufi. I was amazed at Ken’s uncanny ability during conversations with others to suddenly make a joke out of something that did not seem to have the potential.

As Head of Drama at the Department of Culture (former History and Arts Council) Ken took Drama to communities whose inhabitants do not attend shows at Theatre Guild. It was at such an event in Albouystown in which Henry Mootoo took part and became part of Ken’s team. As a result he attended the Royal School of Drama graduating with distinction.

Ken along with Matthews, had a dramatic stage personality, they formed Them Two and produced satirical episodes based on events in Guyana at the Theatre Guild. They were well attended. A while later John Agard, the poet and Mootoo joined Ken and Matthews to form a new group, All O’ We, if my memory is correct. Their audiences filled the Umana Yana. The show did not last long because they made fun of Commissioner of Police Joe Graz who unfortunately had the speech impediment of malapropism…the use of words that resemble one another placed in the wrong context for example “alligator” for “allegation”. This was the time when the group broke up because they all emigrated.

Guyana is bereft of one of its greatest talents but I have no doubt that wherever Ken is he is making others laugh, perhaps even Angels in heaven. RIP.

Yours faithfully,

Stanley Greaves