Albouystown bests Broad St. in plate championship

Mashramani Street Football Championship
Albouystown progressed in the plate section of the Mashramani Street Football Championship, besting Broad Street by a 2-1 score last evening at the National Park tarmac on Thomas Lands.
Albouystown secured the initial advantage as Akeem Griffith found the back of the net in the fourth minute. However, Broad Street would equalise in the form of DeAndre Linton, who etched his name on the score-sheet in the 12th minute. The score remained unchanged entering the halftime interval.