Dover to continue as coach for Gold Cup Qualifiers

– GFF to announce new head coach in March

With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) set to announce the appointment of a full-time head-coach at the end of March, Wayne Dover will continue in his interim capacity for the impending CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers.

This was disclosed by a press statement from the GFF. According to the correspondence,

“The Guyana Football Federation is pleased to announce that Wayne Dover will continue to serve as interim head-coach of the senior men’s national team for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers window in March, as the Golden Jaguars face Guatemala in a crucial home and away series to advance to the Gold Cup in June 2025.”