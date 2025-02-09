Nandu, Imlach & Permaul guide Harpy Eagles to 8-wicket win over CCC

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

In a commanding performance at Providence Stadium, the Guyana Harpy Eagles secured an eight-wicket victory over the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on the fourth and final day of their West Indies Championship match.

The win solidifies the Harpy Eagles’ position at the top of the championship standings. Resuming their second innings at 32/3 yesterday, CCC struggled against the disciplined bowling attack of the Harpy Eagles. The Guyanese bowlers maintained consistent pressure, leading to regular breakthroughs and restricting CCC to a total of 132/9 declared.

Veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul (4/41, 23.3 overs) was particularly effective, claiming key wickets. His efforts left Guyana with a target of just 165 runs for victory, and the Harpy Eagles’ batsmen approached the task with composure.