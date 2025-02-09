Clinical physiotherapist Soroya Simmons is on a mission to heal

Clinical physiotherapist Soroya Simmons, 29, has been instrumental in setting up a rehabilitation centre at Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region One (Barima/Waini) and a physiotherapy gym at Supply Health Centre, East Bank Demerara as she follows her passion to heal people through physical therapy.

Under Simmons’ watch, Supply Health Centre’s Rehabilitation Department also now offers occupational therapy, speech and audiology services from the start of 2025.

“I like the clinical aspect of physiotherapy, especially the post-surgical interventions. Physical therapy is not just helping people to recover but it is to convince them to do the therapies they don’t want to do to help themselves recover. It’s very rewarding for them and for me to see someone who was doubting himself and lying in bed for many weeks and months, to a few months later, walking around and cooking his own meals again,” Simmons said in a recent interview at her Eccles, East Bank Demerara home.

Simmons is the physiotherapist in charge of the rehabilitation department of Supply Health Centre and took up her role there after serving for over a year in Region One. She was stationed at Mabaruma Regional Hospital from 2021 to 2022.