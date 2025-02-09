Iwokrama’s launches new publication, forest-themed board game

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) in collaboration with its community partners, the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), and the ExxonMobil Foundation, last month launched a new publication, “Conservation Canvases: Hand-Painted Banners from the North Rupununi Wildlife Club Festival” along with a board game, “Wildlife Wonders”, at an event at Annai, North Rupununi, Region Nine, an Iwokrama release stated.

The idea was born out of a 2023 Wildlife Club Festival at Annai where each club created a banner for the “Parade of Banners” held during the opening ceremony. These banners demonstrated exceptional talent and creativity, and to celebrate their significance, each club developed a story to accompany the banners, resulting in the creation of this unique publication.