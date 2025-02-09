A family under pressure in ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’

“The Ficus Religiosa is a tree with an unusual life cycle. Its seeds, contained in bird droppings, fall on other trees. Aerial roots spring up and grow down to the floor. Then, the branches wrap around the host street and strangle it. Finally, the sacred fig stands on its own.”

The words above are how Iranian filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof introduces us to the world and mood of his most recent film, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”. The images of strangulation and then ultimate growth of the fig immediately suggest something unnerving and harrowing. The suggestion of a tiny seed, from something as inconsequential as a bird dropping, growing in strength and then power strikes a discordant note for the audience. What other dangers can grow from such little, seemingly inconsequential, things? The opening text is followed by an unnerving shot of a hand above a table. The hand decisively drops eight single bullets. The visual similarity between a bullet and a seed is seductive. We wonder where this might lead. By the time the film moves to the end of its 168-minutes running time, incidental conflicts in an Iranian family in Tehran have grown to outsize results and the symbolism of the seed becomes more exacting and tragic. Rasoulof, both writer and director, is confidently harnessing a sharp anger at the state of the world to deliver an incisive account of a family under pressure.