Choka, Channa & market find

Guess what I found at the market last weekend? Star apple! Yup. Grown here (in Barbados)! I did a double take as I passed the stall and almost whispered in question, doubting my eyes, “are those star apples?” When the vendor nodded I followed up with “were they grown locally, here in Barbados or are they from Guyana?” She laughed at the surprised look on my face and told me that they were grown here. She was selling them for a friend who has a tree. I didn’t even ask the price. I happily bought 4 paying Barbados $8 for them (US$4).

I had not eaten star apple since I left Guyana in 1998 so this was quite a treat for me. It is funny how you react to things from home that you have not seen or experienced in a long time. Back in Guyana, star apple was not a seasonal fruit I looked forward to having, if I happened to see them, I’d buy, but I didn’t go in search of it as I would say, mangoes, kuru, pineapple, sapodilla or guavas. What I remembered of the fruit was its beautiful colour and star design when cut crossways and that sticky latex that stained and had your lips pasting together! (lol).

I ate 2 when I got home and had the other 2 the following day.