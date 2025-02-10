Guyana EITI 2022 Report

Say NO to corruption. It hurts us all. The economic consequences for countries with high levels of corruption are indeed very grave. Goods and services become more costly, thereby affecting the quality of life and the standard of living of citizens, especially the poor and vulnerable, the unemployed, the disadvantaged, and the sick and elderly. Trade is distorted since preference is given to goods and services that offer the greatest bribes to the corrupt politician and bureaucrat. Infrastructure development programmes are favoured over those relating to basic health care, education delivery, agriculture and housing, among others. Corruption flourishes where there are weak democratic institutions, lack of transparency, vague, archaic and cumbersome rules, and the exercise of significant bureaucratic discretion. Corrupt governments often accumulate high levels of long-term public debt because loans from international financial institutions are usually taken to finance these programmes.