Citizens complain of deplorable conditions at Amerindian Hostel

Citizens of Indigenous desent travelling from the hinterland regions, who use the Amerindian Hostel in Georgetown have complained that conditions there remain deplorable despite promised renovations.

The Amerindian Hostel on Princes Street is intended to provide temporary accommodation at no cost and it is utilised mostly by citizens travelling to the city for medical care. Some of them shared their frustrations with Stabroek News, emphasizing the poor state of the facility.

They said that there is a lack of running water inside the hostel, although water is flowing through the pipes outside. The hostel’s cleanliness was also a significant concern.