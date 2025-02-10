Cops probing armed robbery of money changer/vendor

The police are investigating a robbery committed against a 51-year-old vendor and money changer, who was held up and had $440,000, US$200, and a gold chain worth $300,000 taken from him.

A police press release issued yesterday named the complainant as “Terrence,” also known as “Lil Boy”. It said the incident took place on February 7, 2025, around 18:20 hrs, at the intersection of Avenue of the Republic and America Street in Georgetown, and was carried out by two unidentified men wearing masks, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

According to the release, the victim was loading clothing, which he had been selling, into his minibus on the western side of Avenue of the Republic when one of the men approached him from the north, brandished a black handgun and ordered him not to move. The assailant reached into the victim’s pants pocket and seized the cash, then snatched the gold chain from around the victim’s neck.

The release said the perpetrator then returned to his accomplice, who was on a motorcycle parked on the eastern side of Avenue of the Republic, and they fled south on Avenue of the Republic toward Hadfield Street.