Delayed Sister’s Village road work to commence today – contractor

Gaico Contracting Incorporated, the company responsible for the construction of the Sister’s Village road, has stated that work will begin today. This is despite a commitment from Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill that the road work would have started on January 24.

Residents are frustrated with the state of the roadway, particularly at Duncan Street and Saw Pit Turn.

Speaking to Stabroek News, Gaico CEO Komal Singh stated that the company has been focusing on “precast concrete drains” to avoid prolonged open ditches in front of residents’ homes. He was at the meeting with Minister Edghill and residents on December 11, 2024, where commitment was made.