Drivers’ licence suspensions a tool to boost traffic safety – Traffic Chief

Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh has drawn attention to the extensive efforts of the Guyana Police Force to raise road safety awareness, while giving an in-depth explanation into driver’s licence suspensions as a tool to enhance road safety.

Singh, in an interview with Stabroek News on Friday, recounted a recent radio programme appearance where a senior public servant enquired about the Heroes Highway camera, asking which vehicle it would capture when two are side by side. Singh interpreted the question as a potential attempt to exploit a loophole, where one could commit a traffic violation on the far side, out of view of the camera, and thus avoid detection, lamenting that such behaviour could become the norm.

According to Singh, a relatively low number of crashes has been reported so far this year, but he noted a concerning trend regarding the age of those involved. Drivers between the ages of 21 and 42 are most frequently identified as those involved, and the victims also tend to fall within a similar age range, from 21 to approximately 50.

The traffic chief stressed that all incidents, regardless of severity, are thoroughly investigated and when they involve severe injuries and extended rehabilitation periods, the police would recommend a driver’s licence suspension, either pending the outcome of the investigation or for a period of six months, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability. For instance, fatal incidents highlight the need for immediate action to prevent further harm. Recommendations for suspension are often made in consultation with legal authorities like the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), ensuring that any actions taken are lawful and justified based on evidence and legal advice. He added that they would not agree to suspend a licence without due process.

This approach was recently applied in Berbice, where two individuals charged with causing death by dangerous driving had their licences suspended while investigations continued. The decision to suspend is influenced by factors such as the severity of incidents and potential public safety risks.

The traffic chief reflected on several tragic events, such as the recent fatal incident at Land of Canaan, where two young men lost their lives and the other who lost his life earlier the same day. He noted that these incidents highlight the complexities surrounding road safety and driver accountability. He pointed out that factors such as intoxication can lead to crashes where some individuals survive while others perish. Given these circumstances, it would be inconsistent to provide advice without recommending a suspension pending investigation outcomes. Such measures are crucial in ensuring public safety and maintaining fairness in legal proceedings related to driving offences, he explained.

When individuals appear before a magistrate on charges related to dangerous driving, particularly in cases involving serious accidents or fatalities, the legal process often involves immediate action to ensure public safety. In such instances, the magistrate may choose to suspend the driver’s licence pending the outcome of the case. This precautionary measure is especially common in situations where dangerous driving has resulted in severe consequences, such as significant property damage or harm to others. If drivers are found guilty and convicted of these offences, magistrates possess the authority to impose further penalties, including licence suspensions for a specific period of, for example. six months, nine months, and sometimes a year.

Upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the legal framework for suspending licences is well-established and lawful. However, until recently, there was a lack of attention given to enforcing these measures effectively. It wasn’t until the traffic chief began engaging more extensively with the media and highlighting the issue of license suspensions that awareness increased. This increased visibility has helped bring focus to why such suspensions are necessary, particularly when recommended but not acted upon as intended by legal authorities.

Over the past year, it has been observed that there is a significant need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly concerning public transportation vehicles like minibuses, Singh reasoned. The behaviour of these buses on the road, he noted, often appears lawless, with many violating various regulations such as operating without proper licensing or adhering to designated zones

“For instance, some buses in the oil and gas sector and other industries are required to meet specific conditions, such as having specified seats for public transportation and displaying a zone on their licence issued by relevant authorities like the Guyana Revenue Authority. However, these conditions are frequently disregarded. While not all infractions can be caught daily, when they are identified, it raises questions about why enforcement efforts sometimes face resistance or pushback from certain areas. This highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order on the roads and ensuring compliance with traffic laws,” he said.

The Senior Superintendent concluded. “All drivers are being dealt with the same way… and for any driver who is found to be involved in an accident very serious and or fatal, the consideration is always there, based on the gravity, for the recommendation to be made for suspension, and on approval, their licence will be suspended for specified periods of time or pending the outcome of the matter.”