How the Cost of Living is affecting people – Part 115

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public at Parika, East Bank Essequibo about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Sural Yearwood, a 27 year old vendor said: “The cost of living is affecting me really bad. Before I used to do with around $15,000 now I am paying close to $40,000 or $50,000 every two week. Before you could pay $1,500 or $1,700 for a small bag of rice now you are paying $2,500 to $2,600 per small bag that is a huge difference. Before you could have paid $500 or $400 for a pack of Natura milk now it is $760 and for Fernleaf milk it’s $1,000 per pack. It is hard man.”

Jerry Cornelius, a 29-year-old cart man said: “Cost of living is very high because, like, food stuff… I got four kids. People got to pay to rent, stuff like that. Then they got different sick coming out. So you gotta do more, you know, find, like, double work to live.”