Linden road project lagging, but no deadline change made – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill clarified the current status and addressed concerns over the delay in the Linden to Mabura Hill Road project’s timeline.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Edghill acknowledged that the project was “lagging” behind schedule, revealing that the road is 39% complete. The initial completion date, June 19, 2025, is now six months away. However, recent reports in online news outlets suggested the project’s completion date had been extended to December 2025. Edghill, expressing his concerns, said that he was unaware of any official agreements to extend the timeline and called the reports “misleading.” He emphasized that as the minister responsible for the project, no formal engagement or agreement had been made with the FIDIC (International Federation of Consulting Engineers) team to push the completion date to December 2025.