Loose electrical connection likely caused fatal Hydronie fire – GFS

A fire that broke out around 01:45 hrs yesterday at Lot 1A Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, was likely caused by a loose electrical connection, tragically claimed the lives of Haywattie Bahudur, 52, a teacher of Parika Salem Primary and Hansraj Narine, 57, a bus driver.

According to the Guyana Police Force, a police team from Regional Division #3 visited the scene at about 02:16 hrs yesterday and saw that the house, a flat wooden and concrete structure, measuring 15 m x 8 m facing north in a fenced yard, was destroyed by the fire.

The ranks responded to a 911 call of a fire by an unknown caller and the fire tender was summoned. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that Sub-Officer Fraser and four other ranks from the Leonora Fire Station responded with two fire tenders. Firefighting efforts commenced immediately, the release said, and firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, sourcing water from an open water supply.