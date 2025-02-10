Man remanded on assault charge

A 59-year-old man was remanded to prison on Wednesday last after he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with assault.

It was alleged that Gordon Lucas assaulted Claressa James at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Lucas told the magistrate that he had only retaliated after being struck by James.The magistrate recorded a not-guilty plea and placed Lucas on $10,000 bail.

However, Lucas then proceeded to display disruptive behaviour in court, and Magistrate McGusty revoked his bail and remanded him to prison.

He will return to court on February 12.