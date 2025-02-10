Number portability service available from today – PUC

People who want to switch to another mobile network provider but keep their current numbers can now do so, as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) yesterday announced that the number portability service is effective from today.

The PUC said in a statement that it, “is pleased to announce that number portability service is now available to all Guyanese with effect from today, Monday, February 10, 2025.”

Number portability, it explained, is a service that allows telecommunications subscribers to switch their service provider while retaining their existing phone numbers.