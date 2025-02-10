PNCR, WPA reaffirm commitment to coalition politics for upcoming elections

In anticipation of the General and Regional Elections to be held later this year, representatives from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss their ongoing collaboration and shared objectives for the upcoming electoral cycle, according to a PNCR release.

Attending the meeting were PNCR Leader Aubrey C Norton, Chairman Shurwayne F K Holder, General Secretary Sherwin C Benjamin and WPA Co-Leaders Dr David Hinds, Tacuma Ogunseye, and Rohit Kanhai, and Chairman Deon Abrams.

The release also stated that both parties reaffirmed their commitment to coalition politics, “recognising its essential role in promoting democratic values and ensuring representation for all citizens of Guyana.”