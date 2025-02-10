Ten-year e-Passport launched

The Ministry of Home Affairs today announced the launch of a ten-year e-Passport which comes with an electronic chip that will enable smoother border crossings.

A release from the ministry said that the passport has been rolled out with effect from today, Monday, February 10, 2025 and an online application system is also under consideration.

It said that the new passport features enhanced security measures and design elements aimed at improving both identity protection and the travel experience for citizens. Applicants will now have the option to choose between a five-year or ten-year validity period. The cost for the five-year passport remains at $6,000, while the cost for the ten-year passport is $12,000.

The release said that the new passport incorporates advanced security features, including an embedded electronic chip.

“This upgrade aligns Guyana with international standards for secure travel documents, ensuring smoother border crossings and enhanced authentication. Additionally, the design of the new passport embraces the One Guyana theme, reflecting the nation’s unity and cultural diversity”, the release said.

Further, in keeping with the government’s digital transformation agenda, efforts are underway to introduce an online application system shortly. While applicants are currently required to submit manual applications at passport offices countrywide, the integration of an online platform will allow citizens to apply remotely, streamlining the process and reducing wait times, the ministry said.

For years, the ministry has been criticised for not moving to an online booking system for passport applications. Citizens have to line up from early morning at the Central Passport Office on Camp Road in poor conditions and some are turned away when the quota for the day has arrived.

A key element of the new passport system is the introduction of enhanced data collection, the release said. All applicants will be required to undergo biometric enrollment, including fingerprinting, to further enhance document security.

Individuals who applied for a passport on or before Friday, February 7, 2025, will receive the previous version. However, all applications submitted from February 10 onward will be assigned the new e-passport.

As part of efforts to prevent any abuse of the system, the process of replacing lost or damaged passports is currently under review. While the existing policy remains in effect, future adjustments may include longer waiting periods for replacement documents to deter and probe possible fraudulent claims.

The Central Immigration and Passport Office urged citizens to exercise patience during this transition. Further updates, including the activation of the online application platform, will be shared in due course, the release said.

It added that this initiative is a key component of President Irfaan Ali’s vision for modernizing Guyana and enhancing service delivery for its citizens.