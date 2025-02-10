Two groups of Venezuelans who entered Guyana illegally being sent back – police

Sixty of the 102 Venezuelans who were intercepted in Wakenaam on Wednesday and Saturday were returned to Venezuela yesterday, as confirmed by Commander of Region Three Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Sewnarine. The remaining individuals are expected to be sent back today.

When questioned about the reasons behind their illegal entry into Guyana, Sewnarine explained that the individuals cited the usual motivations of seeking better opportunities and work. Asked whether any of the Venezuelans made statements regarding the border controversy, the commander stated, “Not to our knowledge.”

He said the boats were intercepted because, “They would not have come through Immigration at Morawhanna which is protocol. When you come into the country, you have to head there and then be stamped in. They would have bypassed the port and headed straight to Region Three. It was a breach of the immigration law which states that they needed to be stamped in and processed before further entry but that was not the case. Persons saw them. They indicated to the coast guard who made the interception.”