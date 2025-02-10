Kartel’s controversial Carnival Friday performance cancelled

(Trinidad Express) The event, originally scheduled to feature Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel (Adijah Palmer) performing controversially in Trinidad and Tobago on Carnival Friday (February 28), has been postponed.

The show has now been rescheduled for May.

“The One Caribbean Music Festival originally scheduled for February 28, 2025, has been rescheduled to May 2025 due to unforeseen logistical challenges,” a release from the organisers stated.

“The high volume of back-to-back events at our chosen venue during Carnival week has significantly impacted the time needed to create the best possible festival experience,” it stated.

The event was scheduled to be held at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The organisers said, unfortunately, the Hasely Crawford Stadium was also unavailable for the Carnival 2025 season.

“Rather than compromising on quality, we have made the difficult decision to move the festival to May 2025 so that we can deliver the vibrant, immersive festival atmosphere you expect and deserve,” it stated.

The organisers stated that tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date in May.

“If you are unable to attend in May, you may request a refund at your original point of purchase, whether from an online platform or a physical ticket outlet,” it stated.

“We strongly advise that all online ticket refund requests be made through us to avoid unnecessary processing delays and fees,” it stated.

Last November, the organisers of the One Caribbean Music Festival posted a video of Kartel signing a contract to perform in Trinidad for Carnival Friday 2025.

The video ignited a social media firestorm, with soca artiste Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath even starting a hunger strike in protest.