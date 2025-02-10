One year later, Tobago still battling to recover from oil spill

(Trinidad Guardian) On February 7, 2024, Tobago’s coastline was devastated when a barge capsized, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel into the sea. The disaster hit the island hard—environmentally, economically, and socially.

One year later, Tobagonians are reflecting on how the disaster changed the island.

Thick oil covered the shore in a matter of minutes after the Gulfstream barge overturned and crashed just off the coast of Cove, spewing bunker fuel. It was the beginning of months of recovery.

The spill was catastrophic, choking marine life and suffocating the island’s economy, incurring a $76 million bill.

The oil spread quickly, coating Lambeau Bay, lining the Scarborough shoreline, and breaching the protected mangroves.

Containment boons were used at the Scarborough Port and around the wreckage to contain the spill.

The spill didn’t just affect the environment—two schools, Scarborough Secondary and Lambeau Anglican, had to close because of air quality concerns.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it took 196 days to contain 60,000 barrels of oil waste and 23,000 cubic yards of material waste to restore the island. It took 77 days to remove the wreckage.

One year later, fisherman Edwin Ramkissoon said life hasn’t been the same. His vessel, Fishers of Men, was trapped in the oil.

It took days to recover the vessel safely, but it was damaged and covered in fuel. To date, he’s still trying to get back on his feet.

Ramkissoon said: “Up to now, I don’t know what to say. It’s like a nightmare still haunting me.”

He is among a group waiting to process claims through the International Oil Spill Compensation Fund. Until that happens, he is surviving on handouts and favors.

He said he feels forgotten.

“My boat needs repairs. My engine—I have to get a new one because it’s not working so well. I need to paint over my boat as well because it still has oil stains and cracks from when they were bringing it up,” he said.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the disaster proves Tobago can go through hell and come out strong.

At a press conference two weeks ago, Augustine gave a breakdown of the spill’s expenses.

“For me, the biggest takeaway from the crisis is that Tobago has the ability to go through hell and come out with a slice of heaven,” he said.

Augustine said the THA is working to capature Tobago’s response to the disaster in a special documentary.

Just days before the anniversary, hydrocarbons resurfaced but were quickly contained. TEMA director Allan Stewart said this might continue throughout the year.

“It is factual that there is sunken oil and as a result, it may resurface from time to time. When it resurfaces, we just have to do what we have to do in terms of mopping up.”

Marine expert Alvin Douglas predicts a full recovery of Tobago’s marine life—particularly the damage done to a reef during the crash—could take a lifetime.