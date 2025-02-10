Brathwaite praised as he sets new benchmark for Barbados

(SportsMax) Barbados captain Kraigg Brathwaite was singled out for special praise following his Player of the Match performances in the recent regional first-class match against West Indies Academy at the Kensington Oval.

The 32-year-old, who is also the West Indies captain, made 212 which proved to be the perfect platform as the Bajans made a record 581-9 declared to win the match by an innings and 54 runs in the day/night match using the pink ball. It was Brathwaite’s second double century for Barbados and he joined the great Desmond Haynes and Shau Hope as the only batsmen to record two doubles for the country in the modern era (1966 to present).

Brathwaite’s other double century is the 276 he made against Jamaica back in the 2022 first-class tournament. Following Saturday’s victory Barbados head coach Vasbert Drakes noted: “I’m happy to have a win under our belts, our first win of the season. We have to say ‘very well done’ to the team and appreciate the stand-out performances. The captain Kraigg Bratwhaite, played well to give us the perfect start on the first day. He got a quality double century at a very healthy strike rate. He led from the front. He set the tone and this is the way he wants to play and the way he wants the team to play.”

The Pride will now prepare for their next match against Jamaica Scorpions at the Kensington Oval, starting on Wednesday.

Brathwaite’s centuries for Barbados

2010: 102 not out vs Trinidad & Tobago at Guaracara Park, Trinidad

2013: 165 vs Leeward Islands at Warner Park, St Kitts

2013: 122 vs Trinidad & Tobago at Kensington Oval

2015: 182 vs Trinidad & Tobago at Queen’s Park Oval

2015: 102 and 112 vs Guyana at Kensington Oval

2015: 119 vs Jamaica Kensington Oval, Barbados

2016: 117 vs Windward Islands at Kensington Oval

2016: 123 vs Trinidad &Tobago at Couva, Trinidad

2017: 143 vs Guyana at Kensington Oval, Barbados

2022: 276 vs Jamaica at Kensington Oval, Barbados

2022: 111 vs Guyana at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

2022: 109 vs Windward Islands at Diego Martin, Trinidad

2024: 142 vs Jamaica at Sabina Park, Jamaica

2024: 189 vs Leeward Islands at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

2025: 212 vs West Indies Academy at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Double centuries for Barbados (1966 to present)

276: Kraigg Brathwaite – vs Jamaica at Kensington Oval, 2022

246: Desmond Haynes – vs Windwards at Kensington Oval, 1992

240: Ryan Hinds – vs Leewards at St Maarten, 2009

215 not out: Shai Hope – vs Guyana at Kensington Oval, 2017

212: Kraigg Brathwaite – vs West Indies Academy at Kensington Oval, 2025

211: Shai Hope – vs Windwards at Kensington Oval, 2015

211: Sherwin Campbell – vs Leewards at St Thomas, USVI, 2004

205: Geoffrey Greenidge – vs Jamaica at Kensington Oval, 1967

204: Garfield Sobers – vs Guyana at Kensington Oval, 1966

204: Peter Lashley – vs Guyana at Bourda, 1967

202: Gordon Greenidge – vs Trinidad & Tobago at Kensington Oval, 1987

200 not out: Desmond Haynes – vs Windwards at Arnos Vale, 1995

200: Floyd Reifer – vs Windwards at Kensington Oval 1997