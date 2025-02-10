Fruta Conquerors, Victoria Kings seal final berths with contrasting wins

East Coast Mash Cup 2025

The East Coast Mash Cup 2025 has reached its climax, with Fruta Conquerors FC and Victoria Kings FC set to face off in the final on Saturday, February 15, at the Golden Grove Community Centre Ground. Both teams secured their spots in the championship match with decisive victories in the semi-finals held on Saturday night.

In the first semi-final, Fruta Conquerors FC delivered a commanding performance against Airy Hall Stars FC, securing a 5-1 victory. Airy Hall’s Eion Abel opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Fruta Conquerors responded emphatically. Akem Jervis equalized in the 27th minute and added another goal in the 34th. Simeon Lovell extended the lead with goals in the 39th and 56th minutes, and Dennis Edwards sealed the win with a strike in the 61st minute.