Rovman Powell Knew He Had to Step Up for Dubai Capitals in ILT20 Final

(SportsMax) Dubai Capitals captain Rovman Powell delivered a match-winning performance when it mattered most, guiding his team to their first ILT20 title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Desert Vipers in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Powell’s 63 off 38 balls earned him the Player of the Match award as the Capitals successfully chased down 190 to claim the championship.

Speaking after the match, Powell acknowledged the challenges leading up to the final and the importance of delivering when it counted.

“I’m feeling elated. We have worked extremely hard over the last three weeks or so. Credit has to be given to the guys in the dressing room. Even when we lost three games in a row, we felt some pressure but stayed calm,” he said.

He also highlighted his personal struggles throughout the tournament and how he remained focused on making an impact. “For me, I haven’t gotten the opportunity that I really wanted. But today was a final, and I always knew that in a final, big players stand up,” the Jamaican all-rounder declared.

Powell also admitted that a bit of luck played a role in his success. He referenced a crucial moment in the match when Azam Khan missed a stumping opportunity, which allowed him to continue his innings and take full advantage of the reprieve.

“In cricket, you need a little bit of luck at times. I’ve done a lot of work at home over Christmas, the festive season,” said Powell, who was named Player of the Match. “When I came here, I used the facilities wisely. Every day, I kept tapping up on my skills, knowing that the crunch game would come, and I, as one of the players, would have to stand up and deliver.”

The Capitals suffered an early blow when opener David Warner fell in the second over, but Powell and Shai Hope (43 off 39 balls) stabilized the innings. Powell took charge with his aggressive strokeplay, smashing seven fours and three sixes, pushing the Capitals toward victory.

With the game in the balance after Powell’s dismissal at 166-6, Sikandar Raza (34 off 12 balls) took charge, ensuring the Capitals crossed the finish line with four balls to spare. The Vipers’ fielding errors, including dropped catches and missed stumpings, proved costly in the high-stakes final.

This victory not only secured the Dubai Capitals’ first ILT20 championship but also ended the GMR Group’s 17-year wait for a major franchise title. Powell credited the team’s ownership for their unwavering support.

“A lot of credit has to be given to our owners. It’s been 17 years without a title, and this is a testament to how good they have been as individuals. A lot of credit to Kiran and the GMR family,” Powell concluded.