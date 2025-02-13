$28.3M health centre commissioned at Blueberry Hill

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday officially opened the $28.3 million Blueberry Hill Health Centre, Linden in Region Ten, which was described as a state-of-the-art facility.

According to a release from the ministry the new health centre will provide expanded medical services to residents of Blueberry Hill and surrounding communities, ensuring quality, accessible, and free healthcare for all.

The release said the facility is fully equipped to offer a wide range of primary healthcare services, including maternal and child, chronic disease management, immunisation and vaccination programmes, family planning and reproductive health services, environmental health services, general outpatient services, among others.