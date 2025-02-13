AFC condemns attacks on Campbell

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has expressed solidarity with Terrence Campbell, a member of the Investment Committee of the Natural Resource Fund, stating that he is the target of a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) onslaught designed to discredit him for daring to criticise the government’s handling of the nation’s resources.

In a strongly worded release, the AFC described current events involving dissenting voices as not just political skirmishes, but “brazen attempts by the PPP/C regime to suffocate dissent, corrupt our democracy, and rob the people of Guyana of their rightful prosperity. It is a battle between those who seek to plunder and those who dare to defend the nation’s wealth. And let there be no doubt – the Alliance For Change will not yield.”