Berbice guard held with ganja at Bartica

A 23-year-old security officer and resident of Number 40 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested on Tuesday with some 49 grammes of marijuana in a black side bag he had in his possession at the time.

According to a police release, two ranks from Regional Police Division #7 were performing duties at the Bartica Ferry Stelling at about 6 pm on Tuesday when they observed an identifiable male acting suspiciously.

The release said the ranks approached the individual and questioned him. He identified himself as Mohan Mooloo and consented to a search of his personal belongings. A black side bag in his possession contained a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The release said the ranks told him of the offence committed, cautioned him, and subsequently escorted him to the Bartica Police Station. There, in his presence, the suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 49 grammes. The substance was then properly packaged, sealed, and lodged with the subordinate officer in the General Property Book, the release added.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.