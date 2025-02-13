Bike-riding Parika man found dead on road

– father says injuries not consistent with crash

A 33-year-old security guard of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, died after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle around 9:30 pm on Monday, January 10.

Amarnaauth ‘Malik’ Seodat, a father of two, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His father, Doodnauth Seodat later, identified his body at the mortuary.

Seodat told Stabroek News that the police told him “the bike was coming with a speed, swerved from a sand heap and lost control.” He said too that the police related that his son was not wearing a helmet and that he sustained injuries to his head.

“He was bleeding through his ears and mouth and not from his nose. If he had head injuries, he woulda bleed through his nose,” the father said.

He said his son, who lived next door to him, had left home with his helmet. Seodat later found the helmet in a resident’s yard near the scene. He questioned how it ended up there. He also observed that one side of his son’s pants pocket was pulled out and suspected that he may have been robbed.

When he got to the scene, his son was already taken to the hospital. But he saw videos and photos of his son lying on the road, as well as the distance of the bike from the sand. After viewing the body at the mortuary, he said, he noticed that there were injuries to his son’s right ear and a gash to his lower right side.

He was sure that the injuries were not from a crash, but that his son was deliberately struck with a piece of wood. Seodat said he told the police yesterday that he was not satisfied with their report and would like the matter to be further investigated.

The police subsequently revisited the scene, took measurements and spoke to some residents.

While the officers were there, Seodat said, he took a piece of wood and demonstrated how the perpetrator(s) may have hit his son to cause him to get the gash.

In a video Seodat shared with this newspaper, residents were seen using a torchlight to examine the injuries, as his son’s body lay face down on the road. One of them could be heard saying, “…all the crew, all the men know directly is who do this…”

According to the distraught father, “if he was coming with a speed and he lost control, the bike would have swayed… and get some damage and breakage somewhere… There is nothing like that. The bike just got minor scratches… The bike is sturdy there at the station.”

He pointed out too that “the distance from the sand and where the body was, is far away.”

Seodat said he was awaiting a post-mortem examination that would determine his son’s cause of death.