Driver jailed, fined over ganja trafficking

A 38-year-old driver was yesterday sentenced to two months in prison and fined $30,000 by Magistrate Teriq Mohammed in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Khemraj Lall was found with 61.2 grammes of marijuana concealed in three Pringles tins at a mining operation along the Cuyuni River in Region #7 on Monday. He was arrested by the police at the Ogle International Airport and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station where he was charged.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, on Monday at around 11:00 hrs, Kevin Chester, serving as Security Officer #7073 at ZinJin AGM Inc along the Cuyuni River in Essequibo, conducted a search on Lall, discovering the drugs.