Govt gears to sever CGX, Frontera licence unless just defence presented

Guyana has issued a 30-day notice of cancellation to the CGX Energy and Frontera Energy joint venture’s licence to explore the offshore Corentyne block. The company has until the 22nd of this month to defend why it should not be evicted.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharat yesterday told Stabroek News that the government will address the issue today through Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo at his press conference.

Frontera Energy on Tuesday issued a press release which said, “The government has taken the position that the licence, together with the Joint Venture’s Petroleum Agreement with the government (as amended, the ‘Petroleum Agreement’), have terminated and that, in the opinion of the government, there are no reasonable grounds to grant any extensions to the Joint Venture in respect of its appraisal or exploration obligations under the licence or the Petroleum Agreement. Furthermore, the government says that if it is determined that the licence has continued, or that the Joint Venture holds any other type of licence contemplated by applicable legislation, the letter serves as a 30-day notice of the government’s intention to cancel such licence.