Prison service seeking man it released too early

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is seeking the whereabouts of a man who was mistakenly released before his sentence expired, owing to the “incorrect date placed on his record”.

In a public notice on its Facebook page, the GPS said public assistance was being sought to locate Ricardo Singh called ‘Cordy’ who was sentenced to two years three months for robbery under arms.

“Singh was released before his discharge date on January 22nd, 2025, due to an incorrect date placed on his record. Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Singh are asked to contact the Officer-in-Charge, Lusignan Prison on telephone number *592-623-592 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the notice said.