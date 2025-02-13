Guyana News

Relatives suspect Hydronie fatal fire might not have been accidental

Hansraj Narine and Haywattie Bahudur
In an unexpected twist, allegations have been made that last Sunday’s fire, which claimed the lives of a couple and destroyed their home at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, was not in fact accidental.

The charred remains of Haywattie ‘Hema’ Bahadur, 52, a teacher of Parika Salem Primary and her husband, Hansraj Narine, 57, a bus owner and driver, were pulled from the rubble following the fire, which started around 1:45 am on February 9.

Now, relatives from both sides are saying they believe that it was deliberately set, owing to longstanding domestic disputes. They are of the opinion that it was a case of a murder/suicide, but no one would know for sure who got murdered or what exactly transpired.

