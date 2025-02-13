Relatives suspect Hydronie fatal fire might not have been accidental

In an unexpected twist, allegations have been made that last Sunday’s fire, which claimed the lives of a couple and destroyed their home at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, was not in fact accidental.

The charred remains of Haywattie ‘Hema’ Bahadur, 52, a teacher of Parika Salem Primary and her husband, Hansraj Narine, 57, a bus owner and driver, were pulled from the rubble following the fire, which started around 1:45 am on February 9.

Now, relatives from both sides are saying they believe that it was deliberately set, owing to longstanding domestic disputes. They are of the opinion that it was a case of a murder/suicide, but no one would know for sure who got murdered or what exactly transpired.