Sisters Village road project still a no go

Despite promises made by the government, particularly Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and contractor Komal Singh from Gaico Construction Inc, road work at Sisters Village specifically at Sawpit turn and Duncan streets has not commenced, leaving residents to resort to patching very large holes that have caused numerous accidents already, with their own resources.

“The residents are now privately filling the holes because of how tired people are with waiting on Gaico to act… The news story reported that Komal said work will start yesterday and they are nowhere out there as of today [Tuesday],” a resident who reached out to Stabroek News stated.

Some residents have begun filling the large craters on the road with cement.