Teenager remanded on city councillor murder charge

A 16-year-old boy, who was charged with the murder of city councillor and businessman Kyle Anthony Solomon, has been remanded to Sophia Juvenile Centre.

The teenager, who is being represented by attorney Melvin Duke, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the indictable charge was read. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until March 16, 2025.

Duke stated that based on instructions it was a matter of self-defence. He claimed that the minor was attacked by the deceased, dealt several blows with a piece of wood to his hand and about his body, grabbed him in a bear hug and pinned. It was during the course of the struggle that the deceased was stabbed and died as a result of his injuries, the attorney alleged.