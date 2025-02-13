Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2019 killing

Two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday in connection with the 2019 killing of Sherwin Shafeek, also known as “Coolie Boy.”

Attish Singh, called “Demon,” and Anil Basdeo, known as “Alan,” appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court, where they admitted to the lesser charge. They had initially been charged with murder.

According to the prosecution, led by Tanisha Saygoon and Christopher Belfield, Shafeek was attacked on the night of March 22, 2019, returning home from a birthday party in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Witnesses reported that Basdeo struck Shafeek multiple times on the head and back with a piece of wood, while Singh attempted to stab him.