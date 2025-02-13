It is essential that Guyana defines this security partnership with the US in contrast to its historical relationship with China

Dear Editor,

I write to express my deep concern regarding the recent statement by the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, asserting that the United States is Guyana’s “partner of choice” for homeland security. While Guyana undoubtedly benefits from international cooperation in security matters, such a declaration appears disingenuous given the broader geopolitical realities and the historical dynamics of U.S.-Guyana relations.

The notion of the United States as Guyana’s preferred security partner raises important questions. Is this choice driven by genuine national interest, or is it merely a strategic narrative pushed to align with external influences? Guyana, as a sovereign nation, must ensure that its security partnerships are based on mutual respect, non-interference, and a commitment to national development rather than geopolitical maneuvering.

Moreover, this statement ignores the fact that China has been a steadfast partner to Guyana for over half a century, supporting the country in various sectors, including infrastructure, trade, and defense cooperation. To suddenly declare the United States as the “partner of choice” appears to dismiss this long-standing relationship, raising concerns about whether Guyana’s foreign policy is being shaped by external pressures rather than its own strategic interests.

One cannot overlook the United States’ historical approach to Latin America and the Caribbean, which has often prioritized its own strategic interests over the well-being of regional partners. If Guyana is truly engaging with the U.S. as a “partner of choice,” then transparency is essential in defining what this partnership entails and how it serves the interests of the Guyanese people.

Rather than making sweeping statements, Guyana’s leadership should engage in a more measured and independent assessment of its security alliances. True partnership should be built on trust, respect, and equitable collaboration—not mere rhetoric.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard