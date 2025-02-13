PPP’s targeting of Campbell, Mohamed will backfire

Dear Editor,

Desperation is a terrible thing and will cost the PPP the 2025 national and regional elections. The days of witch-hunting political hopefuls will not be tolerated. The people of Guyana will resist the darkness of such an abhorrent act. It is simplistic and dangerous to fabricate charges against citizens who are part of a patriotic process to see a better Guyana.

The PPP’s naked fear of justifiably losing government is on display. They have become the proverbial wounded lion. The smear campaign has begun. Weaponising the police force against prominent Guyanese businessmen, Dr Terrence Campbell and Azruddin Mohamed in an attempt to destroy them will inevitably bring the regime down faster than we will ever imagine. In fact, such move by the PPP will draw the electorate closer to Campbell and Mohamed.

In the case of Dr Terrence Campbell, he has done something we have not seen in Guyana’s political history. He kickstarted a feverish political campaign laying bare before the eyes of the world the wanton abuse and corruption of the nation’s patrimony of oil wealth. It is a blow that the PPP will not recover from and the electorate will reject them.

Mohamed’s crime is genuinely helping the poor and vulnerable in Guyana but it has exposed an uncaring government and citizens have been vocal in their support of Mohamed and are calling on him to run for office. That call is coming primarily from the PPP support base.

Dr Terrence Campbell and Azruddin Mohamed, in weeks, have done what the opposition cannot do in seven or eight months. What the Guyanese people will fervently fight against is the PPP’s growing persecution of our two Guyanese political heroes. What is most hurtful for the PPP, what exacerbates the PPP’s naked fear and what blinds the PPP with confusion, is the irrefutable truth that the opposition has come out in defence of those two Guyanese patriots.

It is over for the PPP.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne