CAL’s operating profit declines 51% in 2024

(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, said on Wednesday that majority state-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) reported an operating profit of US$12.1 million in 2024. The profit, which excludes debt service, represented a decline of 51 per cent, compared to the operating profit of US$24.7 million in 2023.

Speaking at a customer appreciation event at Queen’s Hall, Imbert said CAL witnessed a remarkable turnaround in its performance in 2023, “moving from an operating loss of US$36.7 million in 2022 to an operating profit of US$24.7 million, excluding debt service.”

He said the decline in the airline’s operating profit in 2024 was due to the following factors – increase in maintenance costs, handling costs and security flight operations.

Imbert said the airline’s total revenue grew from US$306.4 million in 2022 to US$430.9 million in 2023, an increase of 41 per cent.

“For 2024, the airline recorded revenue of US$444.6 million an increase of 5.2 per cent. This was despite a decline of US$15 per passenger on the international routes due to competition,” said Imbert, adding that the rise in CAL’s revenue “underscores the resilience and dedication of the entire Caribbean Airlines team.

He said central to the airline’s success is its approved strategic plan, which is guiding its actions through to 2027 and a key pillar of the plan is growth, which Caribbean Airlines continues to pursue with vigour and focus.

“In alignment with this strategy, the airline has been exploring strategic collaborations, such as discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program, aiming to enhance its network and reflecting its dedication to connectivity between T&T, the Caribbean, and the global community.

Imbert said that as the majority shareholder of the airline, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has steadfastly supported it, in a way that touches every traveler on the domestic airbridge.

He said that currently, each adult passenger traveling on the domestic airbridge pays $400 per return ticket and $300 for a return ticket for each child.

“Without Government subsidisation, each passenger, whether an adult or child, would be required to pay approximately $870 for return airfare, give or take market fuel prices and other charges.

“Maintaining affordability on the domestic airbridge is a such a key transportation policy position of this Government that in 2019 a policy decision was taken to increase the ticket subsidy by $105.00 per adult airfare and $155.00 per child each way. In total, this subsidisation ranged between $40 million and $73 million per year, over the period July 2015 and July 2024, normalizing for the much-needed Government interventions over the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Imbert.

He added that in the challenging COVID-19 period, the Government of T&T, as did many other Governments across the global landscape, assisted CAL with its obligations to its lessors amounting to approximately $285 million, as well as with payments to National Petroleum Marketing Limited for fuel.