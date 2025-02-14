Guyana, Belize execute ‘think in’ to explore possible deepened business interests in the oil and gas era

With local Business Support Organizations (BSOs) now evincing an enhanced interest in broadening the base of its agenda to take account of its expanded interests in the oil and gas era, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) disclosed recently that it has an interest in cementing ties with the private sector in Belize through the requisite BSOs in that country.

The development is reflective of an awareness on the part of one of this country’s more strategically important local organizations responsible for supporting the local business community and of its need to step up its pursuits, both locally and outside of Guyana, to help promote Guyana’s legitimate business and entrepreneurial interests at a juncture where the country’s now ‘unveiled’ oil and gas resources add new issues to the agenda of the country’s BSOs.