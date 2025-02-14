Guyana’s Oil Boom: Growth, Records, and Challenges

A recurring theme in what has, in recent years, been a dramatic shift in the focus of international media coverage which Guyana has attracted, dating back to the Liza Destiny discovery in 2015, has been the near global attention that has been paid to the country’s ongoing transformation resulting from its successive ‘world class’ oil finds.

The current shift in global media attention to the region has, in effect, placed Guyana – once portrayed by ‘big name’ media houses as one of the hemisphere’s Banana Republics – at the forefront of other turns of phrase to provide fitting descriptions of Guyana’s socio-economic condition; and while the country remains on a ‘watch list’ in terms of what still remains the gap between potential and the actualization of that potential, the available evidence suggests that global perception of the ‘Cooperative Republic’ (a term now scarcely if ever used in media articles when referring to Guyana) have undergone a near complete transformation.