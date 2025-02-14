IDB contemplates its mission ahead in a testing period

In the process of preparing for its two key forthcoming meetings, the IDB and IDB Invest Annual Meetings, which will are scheduled to take place from March 26-30 in Chile. The Inter-American Development Bank convened its XIII Annual Consultation with the various Governors of IDB Caribbean member countries on February 2-3 in Nassau, The Bahamas.

What was considered an important gathering in the context of the IDB’s critical role in financing major development projects in the region saw the Governors of the Bank’s respective member countries representing The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, review preparations for the IDB and IDB Invest Annual Meetings.

The significance of the Nassau and Chile meetings derive from the fact that IDB is one of the most significant sources of financial support for the countries of the Caribbean several of which are still facing testing challenges linked to what, in some cases, are still ongoing recovery undertakings deriving from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Beryl in June/July last year. Most of the affected countries are, small-island states with fragile physical infrastructure that render them particularly vulnerable to natural disasters.