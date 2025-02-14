ILO report cites worrying anomalies in Caribbean, Latin American labour market

“Nearly half of the workers in Latin America and the Caribbean have precarious contracts, unstable incomes, lack of social security, Moreover, the majority of those impacted are female and increased economic vulnerability…” according to a recently released report by the International labour Organization that expresses particular concern over a number of what it says are unpalatable circumstances on the labour market in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The report released earlier this month that progress in the hemispheric labour market, citing gender gaps and insufficient access to formal employment for young people as significant barriers to a more equitable labour market. While the report says that there have been “some progress” in the state of the hemispheric labour market it says that there remains a need for the negatives to be reversed. The Report says that while five years after the COVID-19 pandemic Latin America and the Caribbean region has achieved relative stability in key labour market indicators, “structural challenges affecting employment quality and deepening inequalities” still persist. These observations were made in the 2024 Labour Overview of Latin America and the Caribbean, the most recent report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO).