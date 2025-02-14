TT seeking UN extension of maritime access to hold on to its energy credentials

In a recent pronouncement that signals Trinidad and Tobago’s intention to extend its prolonged involvement in the energy sector, the CARICOM member country, through its Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, announced recently that the country will be engaging the United Nations in pursuit of an extension of its maritime space beyond the standard 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).’

As Dr. Rowley disclosed in the course of making the announcement, Trinidad and Tobago’s decision to move for an extension of its maritime space is linked to its interest in exploiting what is believed to be additional energy-related natural resources that currently lie outside its designated maritime boundaries. “Our marine area, in particular the South East Coast, has been a prolific producer of oil and gas. We are optimistic that the current exploration programmes and especially the deep-water exploration will have a similar success,” Rowley is quoted in the Trinidad Express as saying.