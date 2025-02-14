Consumer Affairs launches probe into gas cylinder leak at Tuschen home

The Consumer Affairs Division has launched an investigation into the discovery of a leaky gas cylinder at a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo home.

Stabroek News reporter Mia Anthony said yesterday that investigators from the division had visited her home to assess the situation. However, following the incident, which involved a Massy Gas cylinder, she said, her family has switched to using Sol Gas products.

The gas leak was discovered on February 6 when Anthony was replacing an empty gas cylinder at her home. On inspecting it before installation, she observed a suspicious liquid inside the lid and tested it by applying soapy water, which resulted in bubbling—indicating a gas leak. Acting quickly, she moved the cylinder outside and covered it with a wet cloth to contain the leak.

Anthony contacted Massy Gas Products Guyana Ltd, but alleged that the company’s hotline initially dismissed the issue, claiming the substance was “water vapour.” However, Anthony, after smelling and touching the substance, insisted it was gas.

The company initially scheduled a visit for the following day at 5 pm but later expedited the response. Upon arrival, a Massy representative reportedly confirmed the presence of a hissing sound from the defective cylinder. Anthony also alleged that a company representative asked her to remove a Facebook post about the incident until their team completed its assessment, which she refused.

Following the incident, Anthony reported that several individuals, including relatives and friends, reached out to share similar experiences. “My aunt contacted me, and even a few friends—they have videos of gas escaping from their cylinders,” she said.

Anthony’s case is among several recent reports involving Massy Gas cylinders. Stabroek News has documented at least four incidents in recent months:

On December 25, 2024, a Tuschen resident, Annalisa Boodwah, reported that her 20-lb Massy Gas cylinder caught fire.

On December 17, 2024, a gas explosion at a home in Little Abary, Region Five, caused significant damage and left a family seeking answers.

On November 30, 2024, an ICU nurse in Better Hope narrowly avoided a life-threatening situation involving a Massy Gas cylinder

On August 1, 2024, a gas explosion at a residence prompted Massy to pledge support for the affected family.

Massy Gas has stated that it is committed to safety and is assisting in ongoing investigations. The company previously launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about the safe use of cooking gas. Customers seeking further assistance are encouraged to contact Massy Gas Products at 233-2728 or 600-0839.