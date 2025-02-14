GDF will remain vigilant to threats – Khan

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is ready to defend Guyana against “constant and unscrupulous” threats, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan stated yesterday at the opening session of the GDF’s annual officers’ conference.

“Amidst all the challenges, the constant and unscrupulous claims to our territory from an increasingly unstable neighbour present a clear and present danger too close to home,” Brigadier Khan said. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in the GDF’s operational posture to execute its defence mandate effectively.

“I can assure you, Commander-in-Chief, that the men and women of the Guyana Defence Force have remained vigilant and will continue to do so. We have no intention of acting otherwise,” he asserted.