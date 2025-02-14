President takes issue with Transparency International’s findings on Guyana

In a fiery live broadcast on his social media page, President Irfaan Ali dismissed the findings of the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Report 2024, as riddled with “political biases” rather than grounded in fact.

The report, released on Tuesday, found that in Guyana state capture by economic and political elites “fosters misappropriation of resources, illicit enrichment and an environmental crime.”

“The problem with Transparency International and these perception indicators is that there are serious issues with how they are conducted. Who are they interviewing? You have to go in-depth. When we last did an evaluation, we found significant political biases. This is why many countries around the world are questioning these perception indicators and calling for accountability. If you’re interviewing individuals with political motives or an agenda, what kind of results do you expect? A fair, independent evaluation must include perspectives from all sides, with responses from the government or relevant stakeholders. Without such a mechanism, there is no credibility in these reports,” Ali said yesterday.