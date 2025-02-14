Sod turned for $1.7B secondary school at Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday turned the sod for the construction of the Cotton Field Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast, which is expected to cost $1,798,137,760.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, Builders Hardware, General Supplies, and Construction was awarded the contract through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after it was publicly advertised in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.

The release stated that the school is expected to feature modern classrooms, administrative offices, sports facilities, and laboratories to create a well-equipped learning environment for students in Cotton Field and surrounding communities.

“This is not just a Ministry of Education project; this is a Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast project”, the release quoted Education Minister Priya Manickchand as saying. “I expect full involvement from parents, community members, and teachers. I want the bills posted at the site so that stakeholders can monitor progress and ensure the school is being built to the standard and quality we expect. If you pass the site and see only two men working instead of a full workforce, we want you to speak up.”

The construction period is 18 months, with the school expected to be completed by August 2026. Additionally, a 12-month defects liability period will be in place to address any post-construction issues.

An initial mobilization payment of $179.8 million has been allocated to begin site preparation and material procurement.

The Government of Guyana has prioritized investment in education as part of its broader national development agenda. With projects like Cotton Field Secondary, the administration aims to expand access to quality education and modern learning facilities across the country, the release said.