Calling for compassion and relocation of the defeated Mocha litigants not dissimilar to those who accepted relocation in the first place

Dear Editor,

An article appearing on the Inews Guyana platform, on the 12th February, 2025, quoted the learned Attorney General as asking Opposition parliamentarians “what assistance they will give to those people who are now homeless and I supposed hopeless”? Frankly, I found this question to be a little heartless. Recently, I suggested to President Irfaan Ali, in a private conversation, that there is “no need to search for victory in every exchange”. I now wish to offer this same advice to the Attorney General.

It was the right of Mocha squatters to approach the court for clarification on their rights. The Mocha squatters are poor folks so there should be no crowing over their loss. Last month, the President found it necessary to rein in his combative Attorney General by halting attempts to appeal the $24M judgment in favour of the family of Quindon Bacchus. I am calling on the President, and the Attorney General, to once again show compassion by waiving their rights to costs, and to relocate the defeated Mocha litigants on the same basis as those who accepted relocation in the first place.

Sincerely,

Terrence Campbell